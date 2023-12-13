Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, Iain Sinclair

Alan Moore: Portraits Of An Extraordinary Gentleman For His 70th Year

For his 70th birthday, Smoky Man has published a sequel, Alan Moore: Portraits of an Extraordinary Gentleman.

In 2004 for his 50th birthday, Gary Spencer Millidge as Abiogenesis Press published Alan Moore: Portrait Of An Extraordinary Gentleman, a collection of tributes to the man, mostly in comic book form. Contributors included Neil Gaiman, Will Eisner, Bill Sienkiewicz, Dave Gibbons, Denis Kitchen, David Lloyd, Jim Valentino, Sergio Toppi, Bryan Talbot, Steve Parkhouse, Mark Millar, Howard Cruse, James Kochalka, José Villarrubia, Sam Kieth, Dave Sim, Oscar Zarate, DJ Paul Gambaccini, and Darren Shan. I even contributed a page.

In 2023 for his 70th birthday, Smoky Man of the Alan Moore World Blog has published a sequel, Alan Moore: Portraits of an Extraordinary Gentleman. With contributors including Eduardo Risso, Gene Ha, Zander Cannon, Jacen Burrows, David Hitchcock, Dan McDaid, Werther Dell'Edera, Gary Spencer Millidge, Iain Sinclair , Peter Hogan, Paul Gravett, Russell Willis, John Coulthart, Danijel Žeželj, Koom Kankesan, Hilary Barta, Hunt Emerson, and more. A 150-page volume containing short essays, memories and portraits. With 100% of the net profits donated to the NGO Doctors Without Borders.

Here's a little look at some of what is contained within:

From his introduction, Iain Sinclair writes "The miraculous way he blends reminiscence with a trawl of local history and topography, anecdote with imagination, with prophesy. The weirdness of suburbia with ritual magic. This is the perfect demonstration of a multiverse thesis: domestic comedy, moon worship, esoteric studies, golf course curation, cacti fancying bleeds into fictive projections by Algernon Blackwood. Into military detritus. Into Bronze Age burial mounds. Researching a book on the Soho photographer John Deakin and reaching the point where I lost track of what was documentary and what was fiction and how I could weave these warring elements together, I received a package from Alan. It was precisely what I needed. A copy of that rare example of English surrealism by the poet David Gascoyne: Man's Life Is This Meat. Gascoyne makes a cameo appearance in Alan's latest London venture. And his image, stolen by Deakin, sits on my desk. The title was random, gleaned from a scrap of promotional paper witnessed by the poet. At the sound of heaven cracking, stars collide… In vain, the firmament postpones its doom.' Alan Moore: seventy years to heaven! Long may the thing that is out there, hovering over your inland sea, continue to write you." – lain Sinclair, July 2023

