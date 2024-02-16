Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Alan Moore, Kevin O'Neill, rick veitch, steve moore

Alan Moore's Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic, For October

Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic by Alan Moore, Steve Moore, Kevin O’Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch & Ben Wickey.

Top Shelf Productions and Knockabout Ltd have released an official announcement for the very long awaited The Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic by Alan Moore and the late Steve Moore, with art from the late Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, and Ben Wickey.

"Born of the longstanding creative partnership between legendary writer Alan Moore (From Hell) and his creative and magical mentor Steve Moore (no relation), this celebration of magic and the occult has been meticulously under development for nearly two decades and is brought to life through a combination of prose, illustration, and sequential art from five incredible artists. This veritable grimoire of the magical, the mystical, and even the macabre will be on sale in October 2024."

"The secrets of the celebrated Moon and Serpent Grand Egyptian Theatre of Marvels (sorcery by appointment since circa 150 AD) promise to be revealed in THE MOON AND SERPENT BUMPER BOOK OF MAGIC. This clear and practical grimoire of the occult pairs the knowledge of the proprietors of the aforementioned Grand Egyptian Theatre with illuminating visual delights from artists Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, and Ben Wickey. Unprecedented in its scope and splendor, this tome is full to bursting with illustrated instructional essays, activity pages, biographies of the great sorcerers, and forbidden knowledge sure to tantalize even the most disillusioned of adults into believing in magic once again."

"One of the great honors of my publishing career has been to work with Alan Moore on so many monumental projects, like From Hell and Lost Girls," says Chris Staros, Editor-in-Chief of Top Shelf Productions. "THE MOON AND SERPENT BUMPER BOOK OF MAGIC represents an amazing capstone, created by Alan and Steve, and brilliantly brought to life by five unforgettable artists. It's been a privilege to watch those magical minds spend years building this grimoire, and I'm proud to join Knockabout in finally sharing it with the world."

THE MOON AND SERPENT BUMPER BOOK OF MAGIC (ISBN 978-1-60309-550-1) will be available in fine bookstores and comic shops in October 2024.

THE MOON AND SERPENT BUMPER BOOK OF MAGIC

Written by Alan Moore & Steve Moore

Art by Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, and Ben Wickey

Book design by John Coulthart

ISBN 978-1-60309-550-1 | 9" x 12" hardcover | 352 pages | $49.99 (US)

Co-published by Top Shelf Productions & Knockabout LTD (UK)

Available everywhere books are sold in October 2024

