Alba Ceide Brings Tall Tales and Jackeline's Jacket to Thought Bubble

Alba Ceide brings two new comic books, Tall Tales and Jackeline's Jacket to Thought Bubble kin Harrogate next weekend.

Article Summary Discover Alba Ceide's new comics debuting at Thought Bubble: Tall Tales and Jackeline's Jacket.

Explore Tall Tales: a punk adventure in the London Underground with vivid colors and magical realism.

Jackeline's Jacket: A micro-world adventure dealing with war, refugees, and self-discovery.

Join us at Harrogate for a unique comic experience featuring Alba's humor and fantasy storytelling.

Alba Ceide is a comic book author and artist who creates stories with humour, fantasy, and science fiction to comment on social and ecological issues. and is bringing two new books to Thought Bubble in Harrogate next weekend at C26 Travelling Man Hall with Alba Ceide's Tall Tale and Jackeline's Jacket. Bleeding Cool will be there…

Alba Ceide's Tall Tale

Alba Ceide's Tall Tale is about a punk version of Alba who is willing to help a lost kid in the London Underground to take her back to her teachers, but she will find herself caught up in an adventure with the underground's fauna when the kid loses her bunny toy… The story, inspired by Alba's commute on the District Line, is a semi-autobiographical fold-out 12-page concertina comic that explores humour, magical realism, and anthropomorphic stylised character designs with a vivid colour palette and exaggerated movements and expressions. The comic was published in this year's Tall Tales & Short Stories WIP Comic anthology as a 4-page story, but Alba, inspired by the literal meaning of the theme "tall tale", designed her new comic with a layout that could be adapted to the traditional bookbinding of the anthology, and to a concertina design that is over one meter long once unfolded. A version of the stand-alone concertina comic in the Galician language debuted in Spain at the Autobán Comic Fair, and it was exhibited in the Expozines of Vinetas desde o Atlántico Comic Festival in August 2024. The English stand-alone version is debuting in the UK at Thought Bubble.

Jackeline's Jacket

Jackeline's Jacket is a comic about giants with jackets that are micro-worlds. In Jackeline's jacket, there is a war, and the bomb explosions are causing Jackeline itchiness! Her mom goes to the shop to swap the jacket for another one free of conflicts, but the creatures from the old Jackeline's jacket will try to escape war and find refuge in the new jacket, a farmer's natural micro-world… but the victims of the war won't be the only ones migrating to this natural world, and the war will chase them! The plot is told at multiple levels and plays with meta-narratives. There's the storyline of Jackeline, who considers doing things for herself and stops depending on grownups, and there's the storyline of the creatures that live on the jackets, who represent war refugees, displaced people, and the quest for a new home. The story was originally published in the Change WIP Comic anthology 2023 and now is a stand-alone short comic that Alba has self-published, including insights about the story development, sketches and character designs. A version of the Galician language was exhibited this summer at the Expozines of Vinetas desde o Atlántico Comic Festival in Spain.

