Alex Paknadel & Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin From Marvel in February 2023

Alex Paknadel is a writer and academic from London, and a member of the White Noise writers studio with Ram V, Dan Watters and Ryan O'Sullivan. His first comics work, the dark sci-fi thriller Arcadia from Boom Studios, met with critical acclaim and led to additional projects with a range of publishers including Turncoat from Boom, Giga and Friendo from Vault, DC Vs Vampires from DC Comics, X-Men Unlimited and Lords Of Empyre from Marvel, Incursion from Valiant, Kino from Lion Forge, and Doctor Who, The Raid and Assassin's Creed from Titan Comics. So, you know, stuff.

And now, revealed at New York Comic Con, Alex Paknadel is the new writer of a Red Goblin series, drawn by Jan Bazaldua, a Marvel Comics artist from Mexico, with prominent recent work on Legion Of X, X-Force, Winter Guard, Amazing Spider-Man and Star Wars, with this cover by Inhuk Lee. Red Goblin was the individual caused by Norman Osborn hosting the Carnage symbiote. With the symbiote, he can create his own Goblin Glider and sentient Carnage bombs, while also being immune to the symbiote's traditional weaknesses of fire and sound.

Alex Paknadel tweeted "Guess the symbiote's out of the bag. February 2023. RED GOBLIN #1. Join me and @Janbazaldua67 for a beast of a book" adding "Just announced at #NYCC2022. My first Marvel series, and I sincerely couldn't be prouder of the work."

While March will see a new Hallows Eve miniseries, with the character being introduced in Dark Web, written by Erica Schulz with art by Michael Dowling. And all books leading into MArvel's summer Spider-Man event, The Summer Of Symbiotes.