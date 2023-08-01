Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alex segura, daredevil, Marvel Crime

Alex Segura, Lisa Jewell & SA Crosby Write Adult Marvel Crime Novels

Disney Publishing's Hyperion Avenue will be publishing new adult crime novels set in the Marvel Universe under the Marvel Crime imprint. Described as as a hard-edged crime-fiction program for adults, it will launch with three novels launching in 2024, according to Publisher's Weekly.

We will have a Jessica Jones novel written by Lisa Jewell, author of nineteen novels, including Then She Was Gone and None of This is True. We will have a Luke Cage novel by thriller writer S.A. Crosby, author of Razorblade Years and All the Sinners Bleed. And we will have a Daredevil novel by the name most familiar to Bleeding Cool readers, Alex Segura, author of Secret Identity and the Pete Fernandez Miami Mystery series. And also Senior VP of Oni Press, Senior VP of Publicity & Marketing, then Co-President of Archie Comcis, Executive Director of Publicity at DC Comics, Associate Editor at Wizard Entertainment, and writer/editor for Newsarama, where we once butted a head or two. He has also worked with other Disney Publishing Group imprints on YA novels, including Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall, and Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.

Nothing for Iron Fist though.

On X/Twitter, Seguar tweeted/xeeted "I'm writing a DAREDEVIL CRIME NOVEL. So thrilled to be part of @hyperionavebook 's new series of @Marvel Crime books, kicking off with Jessica Jones by @lisajewelluk and Luke Cage by my great friend, @blacklionking73. Daredevil/Matt Murdock is one of my favorite characters in all of fiction – complex, driven, flawed, and very New York. I'm so honored to be able to craft a gritty, street-level crime novel in his world, and in tandem with Lisa and Shawn – two of the best in the biz. DD has been written by some of my favorite writers – including friends @annienocenti @BRIANMBENDIS #EdBrubaker @zdarsky @MarkWaid @CharlesSoule and more. It's been a trip to reread all their iconic work to prepare for this novel. Hope you'll check it out in 2025!"

SA Cosby X/tweeted "Sweet Christmas!!!! ( that won't be in the book lol) But in all seriousness, Luke Cage/Power Man , along with Black Panther and Storm is one of the seminal African American superhero characters and I am honored to help bring him to life in a new form . And getting to work with Alex and Lisa? A dream come true !"

Lisa Jewell added "Well here's an announcement and a half! I've written a novel for Marvel! It features the brilliant Jessica Jones and will be published this time next year,"

The titles were acquired by Hyperion Avenue executive editor Adam Wilson. There is also another adult Marvel novel line from Random House Worlds starting in 2024, the What If? line. Looks like Marvel enjoyed as many license payments as possible wherever it comes from. Those titles include What If…Loki Was Worthy? A Loki and Valkyrie Story, by Madeleine Roux; What If…Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? A Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man Story, by Seanan McGuire; and What If…Marc Spector Was a Host to Venom? A Moon Knight and Venom Story, by Mike Chen.

"We are always looking for new ways to tell stories about Marvel's beloved superheroes" said Sven Larsen, VP of Licensed Publishing at Marvel. and probably new ways to sell the same license to different people. "Working with Hyperion Avenue on the Marvel Crime novels will showcase these characters in an exciting new light. We know that lifelong Marvel fans and crime fiction enthusiasts alike will enjoy this inventive new series."

