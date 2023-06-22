Posted in: Comics | Tagged: madeleine roux, marvel, Mike Chen, seanan mcguire, what if

Loki & Valkyrie? Peter & Wanda? Marvel Adult Novels Ask What If…?

Del Rey UK abd Random House Worlds will publish a Marvel Entertainment adult novel series carrying on the classic tradition of “What If…?”

Del Rey UK of Cornerstone abd Penguin Random House UK, announced today a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for an adult novel series carrying on the classic Marvel tradition of "What If…?" storytelling. This officially licensed series reimagines the origins of iconic Marvel heroes and allows readers to discover what can happen when the fabric of reality is altered. Set in their own distinct universes in the Multiverse, each book focuses on a unique twist on an iconic Marvel origin story. World English rights were acquired by Random House Worlds, with UK Rights then further acquired by Senior Commissioning Editor Kate McHale for Del Rey UK.

The series will launch in 2024 with three titles. The first book in the series is What If… Loki Was Worthy? A Loki And Valkyrie Story by Madeleine Roux author of the Asylum series, publishing on March 12, 2024, followed by What If… Wanda Maximoff And Peter Parker Were Siblings? A Scarlet Witch And Spider-Man Story by Seanan McGuire, publishing in July 2024, and What If… Marc Spector Was A Host To Venom? A Moon Knight And Venom Story by Mike Chen, publishing in October 2024. Audiobook editions for all novels will be published by Penguin Random House Audio.

WHAT IF…LOKI WAS WORTHY? A LOKI AND VALKYRIE STORY by Madeleine Roux:

Loki and Valkyrie seek redemption in the first adventure of an epic new multiversal series that reimagines the origins of iconic Marvel heroes. So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have I watched the trickster god sow chaos. But…what if Loki saved Asgard from Tony Stark's revenge? Thor—Son of Odin, God of Thunder, wielder of the hammer Mjolnir—is dead. And Loki is responsible. It was only meant to be a joke — tampering with the Destroyer, changing Thor's course to Midgard — a bit of mischief with a chance of maiming. But Loki's harmless prank spiraled out of control, unleashing death and destruction on New York City and the heroes sworn to protect it. The city was saved, but at the cost of Thor's life.

Furious and heartbroken, the All-Father banishes Loki to Earth for his crime. Loki finds himself in a realm of boxed wine, instant noodles, and some sort of regional performance troupe known as the "Buffalo Bills." It's a meager existence, far from Asgard's grand courts, but he finds his new friend, Brian the Gecko, a much more engaging companion than the sycophants back home. A true meeting of the minds. Loki is the God of Mischief — but he knows, deep down, that he never truly deserved to stand next to their father's golden child Thor, as two true sons of Odin.

Yet, he cannot even endure his exile in peaceful isolation. A Valkyrie — Hel-bent on carrying out her oath to Thor — barges into his trailer-home with his brother's final words from the beyond: a plea to find a certain Dr. Jane Foster and pass on Mjolnir to its rightful heir.

While Loki struggles to fulfil his brother's last request, the far-reaching consequences of his fatal prank return to haunt him. Blinded by grief from those he lost in the chaos wrought by Asgard, Iron Man vows revenge on those who consider themselves gods. Determined to protect the Earth from the might of this unpredictable alien power, he forges Asgard's own weaponry into a lethal suit of armor, set on eradicating any tether between their worlds. Consequences be damned. When Asgard looks to Loki for salvation, he must answer the question: Am I truly worthy?

