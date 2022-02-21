ALF The Result Of Aardvark/Seal Action In May 2022's Cerebus In Hell

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. The TV sitcom puppet character of ALF was seen by many as a rip-off of Cerebus. A similar attitude, a similar look, a similar sense of unreality surrounded by reality – but actually reflecting more reality than the fictional situation in which the lead had been placed. And now Dave Sim is claiming it back with a new trademark-baiting ALF version of Cerebus In Hell, and looking like the Marvel All-Star kids line that published ALF comic books back in the eighties and nineties, running for a massive fifty issues. And even a cover reappearance of the Roach.

Here's the issue in question being played off… which has been mocked many a time given that it looks like a bit of interspecies sex.

And now, thanks to Dave Sim, reinterpreted as just that! And here is the CIH solicitation.

CIH PRESENTS ALIEN LIFE ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAR221202

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A/CA) Dave Sim, Sean Michael Robinson, David Birdsong

Two big features in one issue! 1) Satan in "It's Not Easy Being Me," a behind-the-scenes look at exactly how difficult it is being Satan and manipulating all the evil in the world. Satan's programs in development: "Are you Sufficiently Ashamed of being white?" Also! PESTA (People For The Ethical Sexual Treatment of Animals); Also! Hunter Biden's telepathic Ukrainian-Chinese orange-skinned "honey-pot" Trump porn-tape bobby-soxer nurse alien! 2) Cerebus in "The Case of the Safe-Word Seal," The Infernal Trial of the Century sponsored by The Infernal People's Republic of China and featuring the debut of Matt Dow's Hello Spawnee!In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.00