Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, Bill The Liobster, hellfire gala, krakoa, marvel, wolverine, x-men

The Worst Thing The Beast Has Ever Done in Wolverine #34

Even as we wonder just how Marvel may be able to rehabilitate Hank McCoy, The Beast, they shows him doing something even more unforgivable.

Even as we are wondering just how Marvel Comics may be able to rehabilitate Hank McCoy, The Beast, in time to join the Uncanny Avengers, Ben Percy and Juan Jose Ryp show us him doing something even more unforgivable in Wolverine #34.

Hank McCoy, the Beast, is an original member of Marvel's X-Men, a former member of Avengers and Defenders, and of late the resident mad scientist of Krakoa. Bleeding Cool has followed his descent into said madness, doing the supposedly necessary things that no one else will do to ensure the survival of the X-Men and Krakoa. Launching hit squads, killing world leaders, creating genetic methods of warfare, with his mistakes getting out of hand and having to be dealt with, with any dead dismissed.

Pushed for interning any Russian mutants on Krakoa, in public, aiming to create fear and paranoia amongst Krakoans.

Consistently lying, deceiving and trying not to get caught. So naturally, The Beast might as well be opposed to open mutant immigration to Krakoa, even though that was originally the point.

Opening a space prison outside of the jurisdiction of Krakoa, Earth or Arakko. Killing them, torturing them, experimenting on them. Mister Sinister has a version of the Dark Beast imprisoned in his labs, but the 616 Beast seems far worse.

And then committing cold-blooded murder. And who are the subjects of his work? Some of them are indeed villainous types, murderers, mercenaries and the like who have no value for the lives of others. But some are just aliens who the Beast happened across out in Deep Space, petty criminals or those who just got in the way.

Happy to turn his prisoners into an instant defense mechanism when it all goes pear-shaped. And then the Beast stepping up his justifications as well.

But that was before Wolverine #34, published today from Marvel Comics. Which sees The Beast hold Wolverine's friend hostage, threatening to kill him, if they don't meet for dinner. And then The Beast does this.

He eats a lobster without any due care or attention.

I know that experimenting on prisoners is bad, as well as killing them off when he is done, but is anything worse than The Beast eating a lobster like this? Well… maybe there might be. What if this lobster…

…is Bill The Lobster, a mutant lobster with greater intelligence and strength than a normal lobster. from the original Fallen Angels series. And who was part of the Krakoan House Of X, painted by Mark Brooks…

Oh Bill, we hardly knew you. And Beast? You are a monster. An Avengers-style resurrected version of you can't come soon enough. Hellfire Gala anyone?

WOLVERINE #34

MARVEL COMICS

APR230802

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Yu

WOLVERINE VS. WEAPONS OF X! He's been used. He's been manipulated. He's been mind-controlled. He's even been killed. Now WOLVERINE takes the fight back to BEAST and his WEAPONS OF X program. How will one mutant fare versus an ARMY OF CLONES and a giant multistory, mobile FORTRESS/BATTLE SUIT? Good thing he's the best there is at what he does!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!