Alien #10 Preview: Trucker Protest

A truck could help the survivors escape the Xenomorphs in this preview of Alien #10, but one of them doesn't want to get in the truck. Get it? It's… okay, look, you try coming up with jokes about thirty new comics every week. See how far you get! Check out the preview below.

Alien #10

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Salvador Larroca, cover by Marc Aspinall

The Spinners community has been decimated by the Xenomorphs. There's only a handful of survivors left. Will they make it to sanctuary? And what new terrifying type of Xenomorph awaits them?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609927601011

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609927601021 – ALIEN 10 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609927601031 – ALIEN 10 JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.