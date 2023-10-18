Marvel Add A New Colour To Alien: Black, White & Blood

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: alien, Ryan Stegman

Marvel Comics is extending their Black, White & Red anthology line into the Alien universe with Alien: Black, White & Blood.

Marvel Comics is extending their Black, White & Red anthology line that they kinda nicked from DC Comics and Harley Quinn (ish) into the Alien universe of their 20th Century line, with Alien: Black, White & Blood. Previous Black, White & Red instalments have spotlighted the likes of Wolverine, Elektra, Moon Knight and Darth Vader. But this time, they are going where they have never gone before. Occasional use of the colour green, for the Alien's own blood… the red is for ours, naturally. Here are the creative solicitations for Alien: Black, White & Blood #1 when it is published in February 2024.

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RYAN CADY & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING, DEVMALYA PRAMANIK & MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 2/7

Superstars Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, Guardians of the Galaxy) and brilliant artist Michael Dowling (Black Cat, Amazing Spider-Man) kick off "Utopia," a generations-spanning saga that will be told across all four issues! Soaring through space to find a perfect world, a society descends into darkness as they're shaped by their fear of the Xenomorphs!

Fan-favorite writer Ryan Cady (Winter Guard) and Marvel newcomer Devmalya Pramanik explore the limits of compassion in "Maternal Instincts." On a deep space vessel, a small child is the sole survivor of a Xenomorph slaughter and her only hope for salvation is the ship's comforting and guiding AI computer unit.

Rising stars Stephanie Phillips (Capwolf & the Howling Commandos, Cosmic Ghost Rider) and Marcelo Ferreira (Moon Knight: City of the Dead) deliver a tale of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games in "The Hunt." Xenomorphs become the main attraction when Weyland-Yutani gives wealthy thrill-seekers a chance to hunt down the galaxy's deadliest species.