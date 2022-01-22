Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet Launch Gilt #1 In Ahoy April 2022 Solicits

Ahoy! A former editor for Vertigo at DC Comics, Alisa Kwitney is a novelist returning to comics in 2022 with G.I.L.T drawn by veteran Belgian comic book creator Mauricet, known for his work on Adventures of Superman, Tale of Tellos and The Crossovers from CrossGen as well as lots of Harley Quinn for DC Comics. It's from Ahoy Comics and here are their April 2022 solicits and solicitations.

GILT #1 (OF 5) CVR A MAURICET (MR)

AHOY COMICS

FEB221152

FEB221153 – GILT #1 (OF 5) CVR B 2 COPY INCV THOMPSON (MR) – 4.99

(W) Alisa Kwitney (A / CA) Mauricet

Meet Hildy Winters, a tough, outspoken survivor of New York City's Upper West Side-with her very own time-travel portal. For Hildy belongs to G.I.L.T., the Guild of Independent Lady Temporalists. Their prime directive: Do not alter the past without co-op board approval! A snappy, stylish urban fantasy by novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (Rogue: Untouched, The Sandman Presents) and artist Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures, Dastardly & Muttley).

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MY BAD TP (MR)

AHOY COMICS

FEB221154

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

A sharp super-hero spoof from a stellar team that includes co-creators of Irredeemable and Second Coming! In Gravel City, the super-villain Emperor King has devised not only a sadistic death trap for his arch-enemy, The Accelerator, but also the means to penetrate the top secrets of his other arch-enemy, The Chandelier. Get in on the ground floor of the important new comic book universe!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 17.99

WRONG EARTH FAME & FORTUNE #1 CVR A IGLE

AHOY COMICS

FEB221155

FEB221156 – WRONG EARTH FAME & FORTUNE #1 CVR B 5 COPY INCV MONTENAT – 4.99

FEB221157 – WRONG EARTH FAME & FORTUNE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HA – 4.99

(W) Mark Russell (A) Michael Montenat (CA) Jamal Igle

A satirical one-shot from superstar writer Mark Russell spotlighting both gritty vigilante Dragonfly and his cheerful counterpart, Dragonflyman! On Earth-Alpha, Dragonflyman and his billionaire alter-ego Richard Fame work to bring citizens together. On Earth-Omega, the Dragonfly busts heads and breaks unions with a savage intensity. But they both share one goal: build a new sports stadium with Richard Fame's name on it! All five Wrong Earth specials feature covers by co-creator Jamal Igle and a special incentive variant cover by legendary artist Gene Ha.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 4.99