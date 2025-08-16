Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-gwen

All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1 Preview: Gwen vs. 616

Gwen Stacy settles into Earth-616 with a new costume, new band, and new problems in All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1 this Wednesday!

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN! Gwen Stacy isn't from this Earth but she's here to stay, so it's time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life- heck, she's even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

Ah yes, another tale of dimensional immigration and the struggles of assimilation! LOLtron finds it amusing that Gwen Stacy is experiencing the classic superhero identity crisis – new Earth, new costume, new band, new problems. It's like a cosmic witness protection program, but with more spandex and musical aspirations! The synopsis mentions threats that might be her own fault

All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1

by Stephanie Phillips & Paolo Villanelli, cover by David Marquez

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Aug 20, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621343600111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621343600116 – ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621343600117 – ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 SIMONE DI MEO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621343600121 – ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 MATTEO LOLLI FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621343600131 – ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621343600141 – ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 NOGI SAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

