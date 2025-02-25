Posted in: Bad Idea, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press | Tagged: comicspro, Hush 2

All The ComicsPRO Exclusive Variants Hitting eBay

All the ComicsPRO Exclusive Variants hitting eBay from Batman Hush 2 and DC Absolute to Planet Death and Exquisite Corpses

Article Summary Discover ComicsPRO exclusive variants on eBay, featuring Batman Hush 2 and Exquisite Corpses.

Explore sought-after titles like Planet Death and Absolute Universe, popular among collectors.

Dynamite Entertainment releases Red Sonja and Vampirella ashcans, grabbing attention.

From Boom Studios, Power Rangers Prime #4 and House Of Slaughter are hot commodities.

Last week saw ComicsPRO hit Glendale, California, as hundreds of retailers, publishers, creators and distributors, gathered, and attendees walked away with swag bags full of exclusive comics. A number of which have been flipped on eBay and listed… with plenty getting sold. So far Batman Hush 2 and Exquisite Corpses are topping the sales list at $40 a pop, but there are plenty of retailers yet to post theirs. You can catch up with all our ComicsPRO coverage here!

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Batman Hush 2 Ashcan –$40 from DC Comics

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Absolute Universe Ashcan $30 from DC Comics

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Planet Death Ashcan- Bad Idea Exclusive With Print Signed Kindt $38

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Red Sonja Attacks Mars Ashcan $13 from Dynamite Entertainment.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Vampirella #676 Ashcan $10

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #1 Ashcan from Dynamite Entertainment.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Power Rangers Prime #4 $25 from Boom Studios.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Exquisite Corpses Ashcan $40 from Tiny Onion/Image Comics.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive House Of Slaughter #30 from Boom Studios.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Gatchaman: Only One Earth $10 from Mad Cave.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Silverhawks #1 Ashcan from Dynamite Entertainment.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Darkwing Duck #1 Cangialosi Ashcan from Dynamite Entertainment.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Herculoids #1 Rob Liefeld Ashcan from Dynamite Entertainment.

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees Praludium #1 Variant from IDW,

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Hello Darkness #8 John McCrea by Oni Press,

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive 27 Crash #1 from BattleQuest Comics,

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Godzilla Heist / Mothra Queen of Monsters Preview Flipbook from IDW Publishing

ComicsPRO 2025 Exclusive Zdarsky Comic News #8 with Retailer Promo Card $10, from ZCN

