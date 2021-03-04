Alternate Reality Comic Black Cotton #1 Goes to Second Print

Scout Comics' new alternate reality series Black Cotton is going back to print. The series, created by writers Brian Hawkins and Patrick Foreman and artist Marco Perugini, envisions a world where the "social order" of race in America is reversed.

When announcing the second printing, Scout Comics President James Haick said:

"We are so proud that the critically acclaimed Black Cotton #1 is going back to print. It's such a fantastic series and we want to be sure to get this first issue in our fans hands before the second issue comes out in May. Request it now at you local comic shop using Diamond order code JAN218878!"

As this news comes in, co-writer Brian Hawkins took to Twitter to give readers a peek into the future with a scene from Black Cotton #2, showcasing Marco Perugini's artwork.

Hawkins, who has previously funded much of his work on Kickstarter, is making a name for himself in indie comics, with new titles coming from Second Sight Publishing with Leave on the Light, a horror/slasher comic, and Zenescope Entertainment with Darkwatchers. This collaboration with Scout comes at a time when the company is making changes, including the unveiling of a laundry list of imprints as well as a recent press release from the company announcing a non-exclusive distribution deal with Lunar Distribution.

The re-print of Black Cotton #1 is in solicitations now from Scout:

(W) Brian Hawkins, Patrick Foreman (A) Marco Perugini

Second Printing! Set in an alternate reality where the social order of "white" and "black" is reversed, an elitist family, the Cottons, are rocked by a tragic shooting that begins to unravel long-standing family secrets that could destroy not only the family but also divide the fragile social climate of the world.