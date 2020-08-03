Alys Arden, Jacquelin de Leon's Zatanna: Jewel of Gravesend Details

DC Comics has slipped out solicitation details about the previously announced Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend by Alys Arden and Jacquelin de Leon, Young Adult graphic novel scheduled for April. Here is the new solicitation – as well as a look at the currently planned logo and title.

There's more to the mobsters, mystics, and mermaids at the last stop on the D/F/N/Q trains: Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. Better known to locals as Gravesend. Zatanna's not your typical New Yorker. She walks her giant rabbit on a leather leash down the boardwalk, lives in a colossal architectural wonder known as the Golden Elephant, had her first kiss in the Haunted Hell Gate ride—and wouldn't have it any other way.

But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic's quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she reveals the truth about her family's legacy, and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life. From the bewitching mind behind The Casquette Girls, Alys Arden, and with enchanting artwork by Jacquelin de Leon, comes the story of a girl stuck in the middle of a magical rivalry and forced to choose between love, family, and magic without hurting anyone…or worse.

Alys Arden's debut novel The Casquette Girls garnered over one million reads online before it was acquired by Skyscape, The fourth book, The Gates to Guinée, is due out in 2020. Alys is represented by Alexandra Machinist and Zoe Sandler at ICM Partners.

Jacquelin de Leon is an illustrator and comic artist currently located in San Jose, CA. She graduated with a BFA in Illustration and entertainment design from Laguna College of Art and Design.