Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: amadeus cho, greg pak

Amadeus Cho 20th Anniversary Special #1 In May from Marvel Comics by Amadeus Cho co-creators Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa.

This May, Amadeus Cho co-creators Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa reunite alongside Crees Lee and Jehtro Morales for the Amadeus Cho 20th Anniversary Special #1.

AMADEUS CHO 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by GREG PAK

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, CREEES LEE & JETHRO MORALES

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 5/7

Join Amadeus, Hercules and the Renegades on the eve of World War Hulk!

Return to the era of the Totally Awesome Hulk as Amadeus and his sister Maddy Cho discover a long-hidden secret that might just break your heart.

Finally, Amadeus in his Brawn era tackles a shocking new threat – and emerges in a whole new form?

"When Amadeus Cho burst onto the scene in 2005's Amazing Fantasy #15, no one could've predicted the epic journey he'd take across the Marvel Universe, rising through the ranks of Marvel super heroes as a Champion, an Agent of Atlas, and even a Hulk! This May, celebrate this one-of-a-kind breakout superstar in AMADEUS CHO 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a special one-shot packed with thrilling, moving and revelatory stories set during the different stages of Amadeus' wild history! The comic will reunite the character's acclaimed co-creators, writer Greg Pak and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, and also feature art by rising stars Creees Lee and Jethro Morales. In addition to exploring key moments of his past, the one-shot will also set the stage for Amadeus' exciting next chapter! From Brawn to Totally Awesome Hulk, where will Amadeus' super genius and incredible strength take him next?

"I'm a little stunned that Amadeus Cho has been around 20 years now and absolutely thrilled that we're celebrating with this big one-shot," Pak shared. "I knew we had something special when Tak Miyazawa sent in his very first awesome designs of Amadeus and his pup and scooter back when, but I don't think any of us could have predicted how the character would absolutely take off. Huge thanks to everyone who's ever picked up a story with this scrappy underdog and enormous love to every artist, editor, and writer who's ever contributed to his saga—especially Tak for co-creating Amadeus, Mark Paniccia for editing most of his stories, and Incredible Hercules co-writer Fred Van Lente for telling so many of Amadeus's key stories with me!"

"It's an honor and a thrill to be able to revisit Amadeus after all these years," Miyazawa added. "I can't believe how much representation in comics has changed since Greg and I created the character and hope he continues to inspire creators and comic fans alike."

"Amadeus has been through a wild range of adventures—and physical forms—over the past twenty years, and this one shot will reveal big secrets and tap into new emotional depths at key moments in his life," Pak continued. "I'm thrilled to be working with Tak again as well as incredible artists Crees Lee and Jethro Morales. Dontcha dare miss it!"