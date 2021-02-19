Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Moritat Launch Invincible Red Sonja

Launching in May from Dynamite Entertainment is a new Red Sonja series, The Invincible Red Sonja from Power Girl/Harley Quinn/The Pro written by wife-and-husband team Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti and drawn by Moritat, best known for his work on comics such as The Spirit, Elephantmen, All Star Western and Hellblazer – and they both collaborated together on a Harley Quinn DC Rebirth arc.

A preview of the comic book and a gallery of covers runs below.

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

MAR210726

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by the award-winning fan favorites AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI, Red Sonja finds herself on a spectacular journey filled with pirates, mermaids, princesses, and political intrigue as the threat of two kingdoms hangs in the balance. All this, plus the spectacular art of MORITAT and a cover by AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS makes THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA a series not to be missed! In fact it's so great, we had to launch a whole new title for it!In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Dynamite Entertainment, who had a rough time with their last Red Sonja comic book this past summer, stated "This new journey for the fiery-haired heroine is chock-full of pirates, mermaids, princesses, political intrigue and much more. It's a can't-miss celebration of sword and sorcery action". Amanda Conner stated "I have loved Red Sonja since I was about 12 years old. I wanted to grow up to be her at one point, but it's just not the Hyborian Age anymore. Which I guess is a good thing."

Here's a look at some of the many cover choices available. So you know this comic book isn't going to be returnable…