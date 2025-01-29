Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, Power Shuffle

Amanda Waller's Legacy & Power Shuffle in Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller's legacy and the continuing power shuffle in today's DC Comics titles, DC Power, Lex Luthor Special & Green Lantern (Spoilers)

In this week's comic books, DC Comics lists the ten titles that Justice League Unlimited readers might want to pick up after the end of Absolute Power to get the whole story of the DC Universe. But there is one out today that is not on that list but seems pretty essential.

And no, I wasn't talking about the Superman/Lex Luthor Special out today with Mister Terrific trying to examine the DC All In events that led to the death of Darkseid and the revelation of the Elseworld, and how it ties to the Absolute Universe.

And Green Lantern #19 as listed on the list, isn't up to much in the post-Amanda Waller regard either.

No, instead, I was looking at DC Power: Rise Of The Power Company #1, which places in the current DC timeline…

While expressing the post-Amanda Waller rage of the DC Univers populace…

With Josiah Power continuing to hit the airwaves to put the other side across successfully.

As well as showing what's happening on the street with the emergence of new powers among the population.

With a heavy cost to Josiah Power's family.

Which might just give Green Lantern Jo Mullein cause to pause…

While Malik White, formerly the Black Adam legacy spinoff Bolt is rather glad his powers are inaccessible at this moment.

Josiah Power is talking to Black Lightning about bringing his own power base back into action.

After all, the Justice League, even the Unlimited version, can still be tied up elsewhere…

… it may be worth outsourcing some aspects of their operations.

DC Power: Rise Of The Power Company, Superman Lex Luthor Special and Green Lantern #19 are all published today from DC Comics.

