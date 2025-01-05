Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #65 Preview: Spidey Faces Death's HR

In Amazing Spider-Man #65, Peter Parker faces his toughest challenge yet as he confronts Cyra, Death's personal representative. Can Spidey survive this deadly performance review?

Article Summary Spider-Man faces Cyra, Death's HR rep, in Amazing Spider-Man #65 on Jan 8, 2025.

The comic continues "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" storyline: Spidey watches what he loves die.

Amazing Spider-Man #65 features art by Cafu and cover by Mark Bagley, with several variant covers.

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?

Amazing Spider-Man #65

by Joe Kelly & Cafu, cover by Mark Bagley

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620200306511

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620200306516 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 SKOTTIE YOUNG 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306517 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 ELIZABETH TORQUE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306521 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 SKOTTIE YOUNG 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306531 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 LUCIANO VECCHIO FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620200306541 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

