Amazing Spider-Man #78.BEY Another Doohickey for Jed McKay to Collect

Bleeding Cool has been watching with fascination how comic book writer Jed McKay has been playing within the Marvel Universe. In Black Cat, he set up Felicia Hardy seeing a future in which she had all the Infinity Stones, and then in Infinite Destinies, saw her pick them up, one by one, even as other folk fought for them. As well as lining up parallel dimensions, new characters and other aspects of what is clearly leading up to one big storyline about power, the pursuit of power, and what you do with it when you have it, and how that affects you. Basically, with great power there must also come great responsibility.

So writing the Spider-Man Beyond spin-off Amazing Spider-Man #78.BEY today, drawn byEleonora Carlini and Federico Blee, we thought he might have a break from all of that. No such luck.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210823

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

• The Daughters of the Dragon are Spider-Man's trainers, and they are kicking his WEBBY BUTT!

• But is even their skill level enough for the mission that Beyond sends them on?

• Who is the new villain OBSIDIAN STAR and how will Misty and Colleen possibly take him down?

• Don't miss this pivotal issue! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $4.99

The new villain Obsidian Star isn't so much a character, but yet another insanely strong and reality-bending power source. And with the Daughters Of The Dragon tasked with capturing it for the Beyond Corporation.

More power sources being collected, collated, and squirreled away? While still telling the story about the other power sources being collected, collated, and squirreled away? Somehow I do not think this is any kind of coincidence… and this spoiler final page panel lets us know there is more, much more, to come. Could we get The Ultimates involved again?