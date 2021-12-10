Amazing Spider-Man #81 Preview: Double Spider-Man Pointing Meme

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! It's Miles Morales vs. Ben Reilly in hot Spider-Man on Spider-Man action in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #81, out next week! Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #81

by Saladin Ahmed & Carlos Gomez, cover by Arthur Adams

It's new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man!!! The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn. So it's up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908111

| Rated T

3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.