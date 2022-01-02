Amazing Spider-Man #83 Tops Bestseller List, Marvel Dominates Top Ten

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And with Spider-Man at the cinemas, it looks like it may have bumped sales in store just a little bit… for a third week. And DC gets pushed to the bottom of the top ten, though with more placements over all. And Stray Dogs from Image Comics makes it in too…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #83 Devil's Reign #4 Timeless #1 Death Of Doctor Strange #4 Detective Comics #1046 Justice League 70 DC Vs Vampires #3 Action Comics #1038 Stray Dogs Dog Days #1 Flash #777

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Rodman's Comics: Crazy week with the holidays. Amazing Spider-Man took the top spot again. Not a bad sales week. Hope the holidays is treating everyone well.

Graham Crackers Comics: Marvel took our top spots, but DC won overall this week.

Ssalefish Comics: May the New Year bring more releases than it did this week. Getting 4 Marvel books in the top 10 when you only released six is a feat for Marvel I suppose. Timeless had virtually zero hype leading into it but was a surprise hit at the number 2 spot. Spider-man still took #1 as is it usually has been on the weeks that don't have the main Batman title. The Miss Minutes variant for Timeless was popular and highly requested.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next weekend on Boxing Day.