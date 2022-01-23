Amazing Spider-Man #86 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Amazing Spider-Man has held the top spot for four out of the last five weeks, and this week makes it five out of the last six.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #86 She-Hulk #1 Moon Knight #7 X Lives of Wolverine #17 Hulk #3 Batman The Knight #1 Detective Comics #1,049 Silver Surfer Rebirth #1 Nightwing #88 Catwoman #39

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: This week was an incredibly slow week for sales. Amazing took the top spot. Hoping the slower than usually January sales are because of the very cold weather we had. The Scottie Young cover really helped sales for Ben Reilly 1 and She-Hulk 1. His covers are so popular people just leave the other covers on the shelf.

Ssalefish Comics: Amazing Spider-Man was the winner this week but Detective sold a lot more than any previous issue recently and I have no answer for it. Batman the Knight is a high quality looking book and sold great at the #3 spot.

Graham Crackers: She-Hulk definitely would have been number one if it wasn't for Hulk #3 being a spec book. Marvel pretty much dominated this week. The one new Batman wasn't even close to making the top 10 for us.

If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.