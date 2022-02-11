Amazing Spider-Man #89 Preview: Queen Goblin vs. Cat Black

The Goblin Qu– er, we mean Queen Goblin faces the Cat Bla– er, we mean Black Cat in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #89. Look, this whole Queen Goblin thing is still throwing us for a loop. Just check out the preview below and hope Black Cat can keep her new best friend Mary Jane alive.

Amazing Spider-Man #89
by Patrick Gleason & Mark Bagley, cover by Arthur Adams
After her first showdown with Ben Reilly, Queen Goblin now faces THE BLACK CAT! This will be a showdown for the ages – as you see just how horrifying this queen's reign will be.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.59"W x 10.12"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908911
| Rated T
$3.99
Varants:
75960608936908921 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 89 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

