Amazing Spider-Man #89 Preview: Queen Goblin vs. Cat Black

The Goblin Qu– er, we mean Queen Goblin faces the Cat Bla– er, we mean Black Cat in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #89. Look, this whole Queen Goblin thing is still throwing us for a loop. Just check out the preview below and hope Black Cat can keep her new best friend Mary Jane alive.
Amazing Spider-Man #89
by Patrick Gleason & Mark Bagley, cover by Arthur Adams
After her first showdown with Ben Reilly, Queen Goblin now faces THE BLACK CAT! This will be a showdown for the ages – as you see just how horrifying this queen's reign will be.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
Varants:
75960608936908921 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 89 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US
Cover image for 75960608936908911 Amazing Spider-Man #89, by Patrick Gleason & Mark Bagley & Arthur Adams, in stores Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from marvel
Cover image for 75960608936908921 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 89 GLEASON VARIANT, by Patrick Gleason & Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from marvel
Interior preview page from 75960608936908911 Amazing Spider-Man #89, by Patrick Gleason & Mark Bagley & Arthur Adams, in stores Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from marvel
