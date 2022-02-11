Amazing Spider-Man #89 Preview: Queen Goblin vs. Cat Black

The Goblin Qu– er, we mean Queen Goblin faces the Cat Bla– er, we mean Black Cat in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #89. Look, this whole Queen Goblin thing is still throwing us for a loop. Just check out the preview below and hope Black Cat can keep her new best friend Mary Jane alive.

Amazing Spider-Man #89

by Patrick Gleason & Mark Bagley, cover by Arthur Adams

After her first showdown with Ben Reilly, Queen Goblin now faces THE BLACK CAT! This will be a showdown for the ages – as you see just how horrifying this queen's reign will be.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908911

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960608936908921 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 89 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

