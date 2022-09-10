Amazing Spider-Man #9 Preview: It's Crossover Time

Spidey teams up with Wolverine to rescue Mary Jane from Moira MacTaggert in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #9… does he know Wolverine's history with redheads?! Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #9

by Zeb Wells & Patrick Gleason, cover by John Romita Jr.

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation! That's right – the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200300911

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200300921 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 SAVIUK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300931 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300941 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 ROMERO COMMUNITY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.