Amazing Spider-Man #900 – From Ayn Rand to One More Day

In a story for today's Amazing Spider-Man #900 by Daniel Kibblesmith, David Lopez and Nathan Fairburn, Peter Parker is returning library books after an amnesty is announced. And he has a lot to carry. Well as a character he does have a lot of stories from his past he is carrying around. Such as One More Day. How was that for a neat segue?

One of the more controversial Spider-Man comics, dubbed One More Day, it saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson do a deal with the devil Mephisto for the life of Peter's Aunt May, in return for the existence of their own marriage. It also saw Peter Parker regain his secret identity, return his physical rather than organic web-shooters and also bring back Harry Osborn from the dead. Published in 2007, there is a large contingent of Spider-Man fans who, fifteen years on, want it to be reversed. Recently, Marvel Comis has tinkered round the edgea but the central thrust remains. But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #900, as the librarian goes through Peter Parker's books… even the Ayan Ramd.

…we get a mention of Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe. A play about a literal deal with the devil that, for some reason, Peter Parker has no memory of.

Oh, and he had One More Day to return it. You can see what they did there. Still, if he is indeed no longer married, he is up for grabs.

And not just librarians. With Mary Jane having left him over… something, it looks like other Peter Parker paramour possibilities can seize the moment, from the main feature by Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness…

Face it tiger, you just hit the jackpot.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR220788

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness, David Lopez (CA) John Romita

LANDMARK ISSUE #900!

• The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!

• Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!

• This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: $9.99