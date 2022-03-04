Amazing Spider-Man #92 Preview: Lorbius: The Lizzing Lampire?

In this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #92, in stores Wednesday from Marvel, The Lizard gets Infinity Warped with Morbius. Trying to ride those movie coattails, Doctor Connors? Be patient. Sony will give you your own spinoff eventually. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #92

by Jed MacKay & Sara Pichelli, cover by Arthur Adams

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE LIZARD?! And what could he (or more accurately, it, after recent ASM events) possibly have to do with what has been battering Ben Reilly around? Only one issue to go, so you know, BIG STUFF IS HAPPENING HERE!!!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936909211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960608936909221 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 92 PICHELLI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608936909231 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 92 MOMOKO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

