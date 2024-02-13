Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Gang War, shang chi

Amazing Spider-Man And Shang-Chi's Place In Gang War (Spoilers)

There has been a little more mysticism going on in the street-level event in the new Amazing Spider-Man #43 out tomorrow...

There has been a little more mysticism going on in the street-level Spider-Man event that has been playing out at Marvel Comics in the last few months, as Tombstone finally tracks down the assassin who almost killed him at his daughter's wedding in the new Amazing Spider-Man #43 out tomorrow…

Agent Jensen Walker… any relation to Agent John Walker? He's dealing with Shang-Chi over in Thunderbolts #3…

So he was going to assassinate Tombstone on behalf of the US government, but diverted mystically by Madame Masque…

Someone that the Hobgoblin has a lot of issues with over in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16

While it looks like, as expected, Shang Chi is revealing himself as something other than a gang boss in New York. I mean, it was only going to be a matter of time right? And a more obvious plot twist that Tombstone's daughter being the real threat.

Pulling the wings off Beetles. I'm suddenly getting "Competitive Dad" vibes. Remember Simon Day in the Fast Show?

With both Tombstone and Shang Chi fighting alongside She-Hulk, Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

I'm sure Spider-Man will be around somewhere…

Time for the big fight everyone. Amazing Spider-Man #43 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., and The Deadly Hands Of Kung-Fu: Gang War #3 by Greg Pak and Caio Majado and Miles Morales:Spider-Man #16 by Cody Ziglar and Federica Mancin are published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #16

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230646

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Federica Mancin (A/CA) Federico Vicentini

MILES MAKES HIS FINAL STAND IN THE GANG WAR!Miles vs. Hobgoblin. Only one can win the Gang War raging across Brooklyn. But Hobgoblin's master stroke is about to fall, and if it does, he'll be the most powerful super villain in all of New York City. A traitor is in their midst – and this single betrayal could define the rest of Spider-Man's life!

Rated T In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230630

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

The Final Fight of GANG WAR starts here! The biggest and most brutal battle in Spider-Man history starts now, so batten your hatches!!! If you thought you knew what Madame Masque or Hobgoblin or Beetle or Diamondback was capable of, THINK AGAIN! Rated T In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99 DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU GANG WAR #3

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230628

(W) Greg Pak (A) Caio Majado (CA) David Aja

The pieces are all assembled, and Shang-Chi is surrounded on all sides! Can the Master of Kung Fu fend off attacks from New York's strongest crime families and Earth's mightiest heroes at once? And, even if he can, will Chinatown survive? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99 THUNDERBOLTS #3

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230698

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Terry Dodson

SHANG-CHI AND THE REVOLUTION VS. AMERICAN KAIJU! When an attempt to recruit U.S.Agent and his partner, Todd Ziller, to the fight against Red Skull goes terribly wrong, it will take everything in Shang-Chi's and Bucky Barnes' arsenals – and more than a little luck – to keep the American Kaiju from destroying Hong Kong! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

