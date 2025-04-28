Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: fcbd, Lord Deathstrike

Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Spoilers? Don't Make Me Laugh

Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Spoilers? Don't Make Me Laugh...

Article Summary Norman Osborn survives an assassination attempt tied to his Green Goblin sins in Amazing Spider-Man #1.

A new foe, Lord Deathstrike, is hired to target Osborn's would-be killer in Spider-Man FCBD 2025.

Lord Deathstrike, brother of Lady Deathstrike, enters the Marvel universe as a top-tier assassin.

Catch the Free Comic Book Day 2025 Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe issue for exclusive new storylines.

In the most recent Amazing Spider-Man #1, someone tried to assassinate Norman Osborn because of the sins he had committed when he was the Green Goblin. A widower gets all cyborged up to take down the man who has taken his wife away.

He was beaten to almost death by Norman Osborn, but he stopped himself short, and used his resources to treat this man's injuries. But in this weekend's Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe giveaway, it seems that someone else has hired a better known Marvel assassin to kill the man who tried to kill Osborn, with Lord Deathstrike.

Lord Deathstrike was the brother of Lady Deathstrike. An assassin for hire, he worked for The Hand as an instructor at the Hellfire Academy and for Sabretooth before joining the Assassins Guild. Initially, Lord Deathstrike appeared to be mute, but it turned out he simply does not feel like talking to anyone other than his sister and those whom he deems worthy of his time.

So the challenge Spider-Man sets himself, and Lord Deathstrike, it seems, is a particularly tricky one… but hey, this is Spider-Man.

Eventually, something is going to work out for him, right? It has to… Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe FCBD 2025 will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. I guess there will be quite a lot over the next week.

FCBD 2025 SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Joe Kelly, Various (A) John Romita Jr., Various (CA) Pat Gleason

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are!

Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

Exclusive Original Material RATED T

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!