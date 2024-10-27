Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jim zub, mcm, zeb wells

Jim Zub Mistaken For Zeb Wells By Enraged Spider-Man Cosplayer

Jim Zub Mistaken for Zeb Wells by an Enraged Spider-Man Cosplayer at MCM Comic Con this Weekend in London...

Jim Zub posts to X from his appearance this week at MCM London Comic Con, "*Spider-Man cosplayer runs over to my table. Asks for a selfie. We take one.* As he walks away- "Your Spider-Man sucks!" I yell back- "I'm Zub, not Zeb!" "So~orry!" Also, Zeb is the nicest guy at cons. If you do this kind of thing for kicks, you're an ass."

Indeed you are. Zeb Wells is the writer of Amazing Spider-Man who has taken an inordinate amount of slack for not writing Peter Parker and Mary Jane as a couple, something that was decided by Marvel Editorial before he took over writing the book. And doesn't look like it's changing any time soon. Now on top of that, Jim Zub is taking slack flack. And he still doesn't have his banner.

Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr relaunched Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel Comics over two years ago, after both spending a number of years working on the character (though John a little more than Zeb). With guest artists such as Ed McGuinness, Romita drew the lion's share of the run. It hasn't been without controversy, it kicked off with Spider-Man hated for some unknown crime, with Peter Parker and Mary Jane split, and MJ living with Paul – and suddenly having kids.The series brought back former Zeb Wells bad guys, a Dark Web, killed off Ms Marvel, saw MJ get powers of her own as a Gang War kicked off, had Peter Parker fighting himself, courtesy of the returning Green Goblin, Norman Osborn. Now their run is coming to an end with a final Tombstone confrontation. But it seems that some so-called fans want to get a few final licks in…

