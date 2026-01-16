Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: amazing spider-man, carnage, Death Spiral

Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity and The Amazing Spider-Carnage from Marvel Comics in April 2025

Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity is a new five-issue limited comic book series by Jordan Morris, Joe Kelly, and Pere Perez, launching from Marvel Comics in April 2026, and spinning out of the current Amazing Spider-Man series by Kellt, in which Norman Osborn will take various Spider-heroes under his wing to train them against a deadly incoming threat, himself!

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #1 (OF 5)

Written by JORDAN MORRIS & JOE KELLY

Art by PERE PEREZ

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LEARNING TO CRAWL! Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Araña, Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl have one thing in common – THEY AREN'T READY. According to former Resolute Spider-Man Norman Osborn. So he and Spider-Woman are going to train them to meet the next threat – the only way the Green Goblin knows how. Because the next threat might well BE the Green Goblin! On Sale 4/22

"Following up on Norman's heroic turn as Spider-Man—as well as his looming descent back to madness—and bringing the entire Spider-family together as a united front, the series is an essential chapter in the lead-up to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, the mega milestone issue coming later this year.

"The younger Spiders all have their own take. Some of them are stoked, some are more wary (specifically the ones Norman has killed before). To a certain extent, they're all students of Pete. Even the ones who haven't trained with him specifically see him as a role-model. Since Pete has forgiven Norman, the other Spiders are willing to give him a chance. Even though certain members of the team are more prickly, they all share the try-and-see-the-best-in-people ethos that is so important to Pete." – Jordan Morris

"Spider-Versity spins directly out of the events of Amazing Spider-Man. Norman has a definitive threat in mind that he's trying to protect the young Spiders against. One he knows intimately. But even for a master planner like Norman, things may perhaps go awry, and the kids will face some unexpected threats. Nothing like learning on the job!" – Joe Kelly. Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli.