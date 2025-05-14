Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amazon, dr fate

Amazon UK GlitchWatch For Next Week's Dr Fate Massive Collection

Next week, DC Comics is publishing the Doctor Fate trade paperback by J. M. Dematteis, Keith Giffen and Sean McManus that collects Doctor Fate #1-4 from 1987, Doctor Fate Volume 2 #1-24, and Doctor Fate Annual #1. 775 pages, that's a sizeable tome. On Amazon.com, there is a small discount of 7%, as you might expect, bringing the price down from $60 to $56. But over on Amazon.co.uk, it is 64% off, bringing the price down from £55 to £19. Which is cheaper than comic book shops can buy it in for. It is also far cheaper when shipping to the USA (still), though it will be coming out a week later than the US date of the 23rd of May.

I don't know how long this price will remain valid, or if it will get cleared out by retailers or collectors first. Or even if anything else is impacted by the glitch. But if you were wanting to read an excellent eighties take on Doctor Fate, well, I can't think of a better reason right now, especially as Doctor Fate is about to be a thing over in the Absolute Universe.

Doctor Fate Paperback – 20 May 2025

by J. M. Dematteis, Keith Giffen & Sean McManus

In the late 1980s, a brand new Doctor Fate was introduced to the DC Universe! Legendary writer JM DeMatteis pens a magical epic about chaos, order, and family. Kent Nelson, the first Doctor Fate, has died, and not one but two people have stepped in to take his place! Chosen by the Lords of Order come Eric and Linda Strauss, who find themselves able to combine into a singular mystical force – the new Doctor Fate! Guided by the Lord of Order, Nabu, Eric and Linda face their own sets of complicated challenges, both mystical and otherwise, as they navigate the strange new circumstances in which they've found themselves in this series by legendary writer JM DeMatteis and Keith Giffen.

