Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, booster gold

SCOOP: DC's Absolute Universe Gets A White Board Of Doom (Spoilers)

SCOOP: DC Comics' Absolute Universe gets a white board of doom (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's Absolute Universe gets a mysterious whiteboard predicting future events.

Rip Hunter and Booster Gold's usual antics may face new layers of complexity.

Intriguing questions about the Absolute Universe arise, spanning from 1944 to Doctor Fate's helmet.

DC's special edition teases a new threat and expansion of the Absolute Universe.

DC Comics loves a blackboard. A whiteboard. A chalkboard. Usually with Rip Hunter behind the chalk, behind the pen, jotting down notes from the future. And looking something like this, usually with Booster Gold hanging around.

Usually they play out pretty much as written, with a few diversions or misinterpretations along the way.

And it looks like we will have a new one for 2025. Is Booster Gold hanging around still?

Okay, he might be a bit busy. And it will be down to the Absolute Mirror Master to put a new whiteboard of doom together, for the future of the DC Absolute Universe and possibly the standard DC Universe to follow. And here are a few of the things, in visual or text form, that they may suggest… and ask.

What happened to the Absolute Universe in January 1944?

What is the temple of the Fourth World?

Who really controls Lazarus?

Black Stars… John Stewart knew the weakness?

What is Doctor Fate's helmet doing in the DC Universe?

Despair-O?

Who/what is the White Martian?

What is complete psychospheric collapse?

The beginning is the end?

Omega? Omega with a star in the middle?

Won't be long now…

DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(W) Dan Slott, Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

The DC All-In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! In this special zero issue installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches–but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!