American Psycho To Get A Comic Book Sequel

Comic book publisher Sumerian is to publish a comic book sequel to the movie adaptation of the novel American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis.

Comic book publisher Sumerian is to publish a comic book sequel to the movie adaptation of the novel American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis. which starred Christian Bale as the psychopath in question, Patrick Bateman. The comic book which, yes, sequelising the 2000 movie rather than the 1991 novel, is written by Michael Calero, founder of Massive Publishing, drawn by Piotr Kowalski and coloured by Brad Simpson. A four-part series, it will contain two narratives, one showing a different perspective of Bateman's killing spree with a twist, while the other will be set in the present day looking back on the past, and another revealing a modern day arc with "surprising connections to the past". It has been created as a sequel to the 2000 movie while ignoring the movie's own sequel.

The comic book will have a different lead in the present day, "an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug-fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature." The comic will use the likeness of Christian Bale when portraying Patrick Bateman, and this deal was down with movie production company Pressman Films and was cleared with Easton Ellis.

American Psycho #1 will be published on the 11th of October. American Psycho the movie was written and directed by Mary Harron, and co-written by Guinevere Turner and was intended to satirise 1980s yuppie culture and consumerism. The original novel, told in the first person by Bateman showed a Manhattan investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer and was considered by Eeaston Ellis as unfilmable. Saying that, as well as two movies, it was also adapted as a musical for the London West End in 2013.

