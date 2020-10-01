Amethyst #6 Finale Delayed By DC Comics Until The End Of November

A couple of weeks ago, one person complained on Twitter that the fifth issue of the DC Comics title Amethyst, written and drawn by Amy Reeder was published at the beginning of August, but that the final sixth would be published in the last week of October. Creator Amy Reeder posted a personal apology but also that she was working to make it a really good finale..

Sorry about that…I'm hard a work to make it killer! Thanks for reading. — Amy Reeder (@amyreeder) September 15, 2020

Another tweet may be in order, as the finale of the series, already resolicited after the global shutdown, has now been delayed further, scheduled for release on the 24th of November. All I can say is that, given DC Comics propensity to cut series short, often those with a sizeable audience and fanbase, that fans should be glad that this final issue is at least still on the books. No sign of it (yet) being collected in trade paperbacks or hardcovers for 2021. We also notice that printed copies are beginning to become hard to come by for those who are looking… maybe check your store has a copy put aside for you?

AMETHYST #6 (OF 6) (RES)

DC COMICS

AUG202565

(W) Amy Reeder (A/CA) Amy Reeder

With all her family's secrets and misdeeds laid bare, Princess Amethyst wrestles not only with the dark legacy she's inherited, but with the combined forces of Lord Opal and the Diamond Court, who seek to destroy young Amy for the crimes of her house. In the end, Amethyst must make a choice that could cost her everything – including her powers. The spectacular adventure concludes in this breathtaking finale!In Shops: Nov 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Amy Reeder is also known for her work on comic books, Fool's Gold, Madame Xanadu, Batwoman, and Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur with Brandon Montclare, with whom she also created Rocket Girl, published by Image Comics.