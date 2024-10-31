Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

An Early Look At Marvel's Deadpool/Wolverine For 2025

An Early Look At Marvel's Deadpool/Wolverine For 2025 from Ben Percy and Joshua Cassara and the Greg Capullo variant.

Article Summary Get a sneak peek of Marvel's 2025 Deadpool/Wolverine comic by Ben Percy and Joshua Cassara.

Explore stunning variant covers, including artwork by Greg Capullo and a TBA cover by Frank Miller.

Watch Deadpool and Wolverine face a world-threatening villain in this action-packed ongoing series.

Don't miss this legendary team-up showcasing an epic plot and thrilling surprises for X-readers.

Here's a first look at Deadpool/Wolverine #1, the new 2025 comic book from Marvel Comics, out on the 1st of January, from Ben Percy and Joshua Cassara. Here's a first look at a couple of pages as well as the Greg Capullo variant. No sign yet of what the Frank Miller cover will look like though… "The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, Deadpool and Wolverine are back together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite villain is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth."

DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240934

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) TBA

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN! The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads. This is one for the pull list! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $4.99

