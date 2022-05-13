An Early Look at Orcs in Space #10 from Oni Press

It's Friday, and you know what that (usually) means: time for your old pal Jude Terror to beef up his article count for the week by publishing the weekly comics previews. But this week, there's a problem, and that problem's name is Rich Johnston. Having discovered a glitch in ComiXology, that rat bastard has been publishing the Marvel previews all week, depriving us of our easy weekend article fodder. As a result, we've had to… expand our horizons! So here's a preview of Orcs in Space #10 by Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith, Michael Tanner, François Vigneault, DJ Chavis, and Dave Pender, hitting stores on June 15th with a final order cutoff of this Monday. We'll never forgive you for this, Rich.

Orcs in Space #10
(W) Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith, Michael Tanner (A) François Vigneault, DJ Chavis, Dave Pender
As the enemy fleet surrounds the orc homeworld, evil Lt. Rando gets a sobering reminder of his wastrel punk-rock past and how he came to be a StarBleep drone. Meanwhile, it's mayhem down on Muckball as the crew of the Aarken battle their way to the one place that can save the planet. And introducing: Mergon Thunderhoof and his mighty gyraffador!
Digital Exclusive
On sale date: 6/15/2022

