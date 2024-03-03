Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Andrea Mutti, blizzard, eccc, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Unnamed

Andrea Mutti Comes To Ghost Machine With Geoff Johns For The Blizzard

Tales Of The Unnamed: The Blizzard by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti, being published by Ghost Machine and Image Comics for the 23rd of July.

There was a panel on Friday at ECCC that was meant to be announcing a bunch of new graphic novels from Image Comics. Well, I haven't heard from anyone who went what went down but it did inspire me to do a little digging around.

Which is where I found Tales Of The Unnamed: The Blizzard by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti, being published by Ghost Machine and Image Comics for the 23rd of July. And part of the Unnamed universe that includes Geiger, Redcoat and Junkyard Joe. This is the first time Andrea Mutti has been attached to a Ghost Machine project, and means that he is also going exclusive with Ghost Machine, for the length of this project at least.

"Set in same world of GEIGER and JUNKYARD JOE, this tale of the UNNAMED stars Michael Verardi, who was convicted for shooting and killing the man who murdered his son. While being transferred to a high security prison, a violent blizzard leaves Michael stranded on a Colorado mountain with other convicted felons and transport guards. After witnessing unexplainable visions of their sins, a ferocious monster threatens to tear them all apart in retribution…"

Previously at ComicsPro., Geoff Johns had stated that Geiger, Junkyard Joe and Redcoat are part of The Unnamed genre characters, whose adventures take place across the same shared secret historical timeline, from 1776 (where Redcoat's story begins) thru 25 Years From Now (the time of Geiger). Brad Meltzer's First Ghost coming later this year is also part of The Unnamed (artist TBA) and takes place in the present day. And that Junkyard Joe also will return. Now, I guess we can add Andrea Mutti and The Blizzard to the line. Tales Of The Unnamed: The Blizzard by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti, will likely be in Image Comics' July 2024 solicitations in a couple of months.

