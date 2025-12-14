Andy Schlebecker, David Chippendale & V. Vireak's Body Count For 2028

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Andy Schlebecker, Body Count, David Chippendale, graphic novel, V. Vireak, ya

The story follows gay college couple Noah and Kevin whose spring break goes awry in a zombie apocalypse.

HarperAlley has acquired world rights, with publication planned for spring 2028 and Elise Howard as agent.

The creative team boasts extensive experience in animation, TV, comics, and background design for major studios.

Body Count is a YA graphic novel written by Andy Schlebecker, his husband David Chippendale and drawn by their friend V. Vireak. The story follows Noah and Kevin, a new college couple whose spring break road trip is derailed by a zombie apocalypse – leading the pair to find romance and revenge, confronting their homophobic hometown and their fears about being gay.

Editor Rose Pleuler at HarperAlley has acquired world publishing rights to Body Count, with publication tentatively scheduled for spring 2028. Andy Schlebecker, David Chippendale, and V. Vireak's agent, Elise Howard at DeFiore & Company, represented the creators during the negotiations.

Andy Schlebecker is also a producer at Green Street Pictures, the studio that made Scavengers Reign and Common Side Effects. He has previously worked at Netflix, Nickelodeon, Bento Box, and ShadowMachine on shows such as BoJack Horseman and Tuca & Bertie. He also works as a freelance animation producer, having written and produced shorts for clients such as Cyber.org. While his husband and co-writer David Chippendale is a writer, coder, and classical pianist.

Artist on the book Vaneda Vireak got her start straight out of high school as an illustrator for comics, having worked for companies such as IDW, Dark Horse, and Chapter House comics since early 2015, including Freelance, Northguard, and Once Upon A Time Machine, In 2019, she moved on to start a career in TV Animation as a Background Designer on ShadowMachine's Final Space 2, but has since gone on to work on various projects, most notably as a Visual Development/Production Artist for Marvel Studios' What If. She has also been a part of various projects for Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., and Netflix as a freelance background painter and designer. Currently, Vaneda is working in Visual Development at Netflix on Michael Green and Amber Noizumi's Blue Eye Samurai.

