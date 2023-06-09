Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Anime Expo 2023, Bungo Stray Dogs, Kafka Asagiri, manga, Yen Press

Bungo Stray Dogs Creator is Guest of Honor at Anime Expo 2023

Bungo Stray Dogs creator Kafka Asagiri will be the guest of honor at Anime Expo 2023 from July 1st, the first American convention he has ever attended.

Bungo Stray Dogs creator Kafka Asagiri will be the Guest of Honor at Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in the United States, held annually in Los Angeles. In the lead-up to the release of the fifth season of the anime, Asagiri will attend a North American convention for the first time, allowing the massive fan base to meet and learn more about the creator of the iconic property. The anime series is still streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kafka Asagiri made his manga debut with Bungo Stray Dogs in Young Ace in December 2012. The innovative setting where characters modeled on real-life literary giants fought with special powers was much discussed. The series became hugely popular, spawning anime, stage and film adaptations, and a prose novel version. His other works include Ayane Shinomiya Never Makes an Error and Guilty Children. Bungo Stray Dogs became one of the world's most popular manga series due to its stylish character designs, compelling story, and novel references to famous authors from around the world. The anime adaptation of Bungo Stray Dogs debuted in April 2016 and, through the years, has turned into a much-beloved property in the hearts of fans. The immense popularity of Bungo Stray Dogs has led the series to become one of the most successful in Yen Press history—success seen not only in the original manga but with the light novel and manga spin-offs as well.

Kafka Asagiri will participate in a panel hosted by Yen Press titled Meet Kafka Asagiri—Creator of Bungo Stray Dogs, which delves into his life and the creation of the manga. Other Anime Expo activities involving the acclaimed creator will be announced at a later date.

Anime Expo takes place in Los Angeles, California, from July 1 to July 4. For more information, visit https://www.anime-expo.org/.

