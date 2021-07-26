Another Milestone Return in Icon & Rocket Season One #1 [Preview]

DC's Milestone relaunch continues on Tuesday with the release of Icon & Rocket Season One #1. Preview Reggie Hudlin and Doug Braithwaite's new take on power and responsibility below.

ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0521DC014

0521DC015 – ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6) CVR B DARRYL BANKS OLD SCHOOL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Taurin Clarke

Long ago, the stranded alien known as Arnus gave up hope of returning to his home planet. Tragically, he'd also realized that his adopted home of Earth was beyond saving. Content to waste away his long life in a human guise, Arnus was past caring…until the day a young woman named Raquel Ervin crashed into his life. Soon she'd convinced him to put his incredible power to work again as the heroic Icon…and to transform her into his sidekick, Rocket! But an innocent question on Rocket's part—Why can't we do something about the drugs on my corner?—quickly set a chain of events in motion leading to the pair becoming the most hunted beings on Earth…and they're not just being pursued by Earthlings, either! Writer, director, and producer Reginald Hudlin (Black Panther: Who Is the Black Panther?) and superstar artist Doug Braithwaite unleash a tale of power and responsibility that will stretch from the boardrooms of corporate America to the jungles of South America and the depths of deep space! If you've ever thought there were certain things that a superhero story just couldn't do, it might be time to start thinking different…

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $3.99