Antarctic Revives NOW Comics' Alias With Chuck Dixon in September

Antarctic Press time… In 1989 and 1990, NOW Comics launched a crime comic book series called Alias, nothing to do with the later Marvel comic book that would become Jessica Jones or the JJ Abrams TV show. A crime anthology series written by Chuck Dixon, every issue told a new story.

And now Alias is returning as Alias: Black And White, a seven-issue series by Chuck Dixon and Todd Fox and Enrique Villagran, published by Antarctic Press in September. Here;'s the listing as well as everything else Antarctic Press is publishing in their September 2021 solicitations.

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE #1 (OF 7)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211334

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

"Stranglehold"

Antarctic Press makes a name for itself with the return of this '90s crime drama (unrelated to either the later Marvel comic or the espionage TV series) from longtime Batman writer Chuck Dixon. A woman introduces her new boyfriend to her family, unaware that he is being tracked by the FBI for a string of murders until it's too late.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HORROR COMICS #7 VAMPIRE NINJA ONO PART 1 OF 2

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211326

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A) Matthew Weldon

"Vampire Ninja Ono, Part 1 of 2"

Alex Powell came to Japan looking for romance and adventure, but what started as a dream vacation has quickly turned into a nightmare. Caught in the clutches of an ancient cult and hunted by a sword-wielding woman, Alex's first night in Japan may be his last on Earth! Ben Dunn, the Godfather of American manga and creator of the characters behind Netflix's hit Warrior Nun, brings you his latest bad girl creation with the help of Matthew Weldon (the artist of AP's Punchline) and David Furr (writer of Mobster Graveyard)!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PATRIOTIKA TP VOL 01

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211327

(W) Ron Zabala (A) Antipus, Danusko Campos

Collects Patriotika #1-3

The goddess Athena, namesake descendant of the first Athena, has come to Earth to save it from invaders out of myth, but the very power that originally banished the gods is sapping her life force too! To survive, she must reluctantly bond with a human: a scrawny college student named Erin. Together, they transform into the mighty Patriotika to fight gods and monsters, protect and rally the military, and deal with campus social life!

Bountiful bonus:

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 9.99

WORLD WAR 3 TP #3 (OF 3)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211328

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

Collects World War 3 #1-3

1994, in a world like our own, but different. The Soviet policy of perestroika has failed, and General Secretary Gorbachev has been assassinated. Now, a rampaging portion of the Soviet military has resolved to invade the Western Bloc countries, escalating the threat of devastating global conflict. Leading war manga figure Motofumi Kobayashi, creator of the hit series Cat Shit One, delivers a gritty, realistic depiction of a third World War that might have actually happened had there been one wrong move

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 12.99

SCIENCE IS MAGIC TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211329

(W) Anthony Zicari, Lonnie Webb, Ben Dunn (A / CA) Ben Dunn

When the super-scientist Einstein family and the magic-user Houdini family find themselves living together, sharing bathrooms is the least of the culture-clash chaos that results! But when an evil arrives that could mean the end of the world, can the Brainy Bunch and the Full House of Card Tricks put aside their differences to stop the threat? Hmmm. Maybe.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 12.99

EXCITING COMICS #16

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211330

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Harold Edge

A five-alarm fire of thrills this issue! A half-amnesiac hero continues to seek his place in the modern world in "Nature Man" by Dan Sehn and Zilson Costa. John and Diana continue to elude the Coalition in "NothingMan" by N.S. Kane and John Rhodes. Young Hiro Tokunaka deals is still struggling with life at a new school and hiding his one-ton secret in Dan Sehn and Alexandre Coelho's "Sumo Boy", and the mightiest being on Earth continues to confront impending death in "Fallen Justice" by Cary Kelley, Steven Forbes and Harold Edge. All this plus the one heroine's high-speed pursuit of the criminal underbelly in Hannu Kesola and Harri Honkala's "Jet Girl"! Buckle your seatbelt!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PLANET COMICS #4

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211331

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS

Futura is back! The classic character from the original Planet Comics returns with an all-new adventure! Picking up where the original series left off, Futura is now queen of the Bird Men from Alpha 12, but not everyone is happy about that. She must deal with treachery from within her ranks while trying to save the people of Termu from a monster bent on destroying their world.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

COOKIE & KID VOL 02 #3

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211332

(W) Alex Kosakowski (A) Alex Kosakowski

Cookie and his fellow elves are hot on the trail of the human child's lost dog, while hungry spiders are not far behind. One final leg of the journey awaits, and only cooperation and courage can get Cookie and his friends through the "Mists of Forgetfulness".

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEATH BY LIFE #8 (OF 8)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211333

(W) Anthony Zicari (A) Claudio Sepulveda

"You and I"

With angels flooding through the portal to Hell, Satan summons reinforcements to close it, including his daughters, Tragedy and Chaos. On Earth, as the final battle commences, Death remains at a disadvantage against Matariel, despite Miridia's aid. Then Matariel discovers Meridia is pregnant and vows to destroy Death completely

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GOLD DIGGER COVER UPS ONE SHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUL211335

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

For 30 years, Fred Perry has honed his skills in his monumental series, Gold Digger, gaining vast expertise in character motivation, visual and textual storytelling and more, but one force yet proves too implacable for him to resist: plot drift. Like the shifting of tectonic plates, it's a force of nature that leaves many planned covers orphaned in its wake. Well, no longer! We present these precious pieces a new home, a deluge of displaced designs that's sure to have your Perry passion covered, cover to cover!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99