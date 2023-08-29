Posted in: Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: Antarctica, image comics, marc silvestri, Simon Birks, top cow, Willi Roberts

Antarctica to Become Ongoing Series at Top Cow

Antarctica, the sci-fi adventure series by Simon Birks and Willi Roberts, will be returning as an ongoing series at Top Cow on December 13th.

Antarctica, the sci-fi adventure series by Simon Birks (HEXES, GONE, ROBYN) and Willi Roberts (BLACK IN THE DARK, REMOTHERED), has been given "Ongoing Series" status at Top Cow. Antarctica is pitched as a unique blend of Stargate and His Dark Material, and the second arc will flashback to the time before Hannah's father, Jerome, disappeared. The creators will continue to deliver twists and turns to introduce new characters, both good and bad, and the excitement and mystery will continue to play out against the backdrop of snow and ice.

Top Cow President Matt Hawkins said, "From the beginning, Top Cow has been known to be a boutique art shop, and Antarctica certainly fits what Marc Silvestri intended back in the 90s…to support creators who take a gamble on their own creations and make comics that take readers to a place that they never knew that they wanted to go. Simon Birks, Willi Roberts, and Lyndon White are shining examples, and no wonder the fans and critics responded."

Without spoiling too much, since the series just started July 2023, writer Simon Birks states, "If readers already love the first two issues of Volume 1, they're going to love this new arc as we get the chance to delve deep into the previous events surrounding the Fracture and explore the Hannahs' stories." Birks added, "We're thrilled to once again be working with the team at Top Cow. Not only have they been professional, but they've really taken the time to get to know us, and I'm delighted they love the book as much as we do."

Birks added, "Antarctica takes no prisoners, and I'm excited to share our adventure with the readers. Willi and I have created something exceptional: an incredible experience full of unique twists and turns to keep everyone guessing right up until the end as if one married The Fugitive and The Cabin in the Woods."

Since Antarctica creators can now move forward with the story, artist Willi Roberts says, "There was a lot of content in my head that I wanted to share with our readers, from material to design…characters, structures, costumes and many others that will be revealed over time. So, don't doubt that everything will get bigger and more complex. This is a story that you will remember and will make you question your own reality."

"It's amazing to see how much Antarctica is resonating with readers. I'm thrilled people are taking a chance on us and are coming along for the ride." says letterer Lyndon White, who added, "As a letterer, there's a lot to play with here. Plus, there are some amazing action sequences coming up, and I got to create some dynamic sound effects."

As a team, Birks, Roberts, and White have created a visually rich world with a diverse cast of characters, incredible set pieces, and dialogue that fans can get lost in. To set the mood further, the creators created a Spotify playlist that accompanies the visuals they have so passionately created.

Birks exclaimed, "We can't wait to take everyone back to Antarctica."

ANTARCTICA #6

WRITER: Simon Birks

ARTIST: Willi Roberts

LETTERER: Lyndon White

THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST. It's Christmas Eve. Hannah is seven years old and looking forward to spending the holidays with her father, but when she wakes on Christmas morning, things don't seem right. Jerome is acting suspiciously; the windows are showing the same scenes over and over again, and someone, or something, is waiting for her on the other side of the wall…

December 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

GENRE Sci-fi, Mystery, Action

ANTARCTICA #6 Cover A by Willi Roberts and Cover B by Lyndon White will be in comic shops on December 13 and also available for purchase on digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

