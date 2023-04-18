Antarctica by Simon Birks & Willi Robert From Image Comics/Top Cow

Antarctica by Simon Birks (Hexes, Gone, Robyn) and Willi Roberts (Black in the Dark, ReMothered), is to be a new Top Cow/Image Comics series launching in the 12th of July.

Antarctica is a unique blend of Stargate and Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, with an emotionally driven story that is sure to captivate readers. With roots back to a six-page short story in Top Cow's Stairway Anthology, Matt Hawkins, President at Top Cow, said: "I loved it then and it was a no-brainer for me to support the creators in developing these multifaceted characters."

Conceptualized and written by award-winning screenwriter Simon Birks, Antarctica follows the journey of a young engineer named Hannah, whose life imploded the day her father failed to return from the secretive Smith-Petersen Research Station in Antarctica. Alone and on the street, she's at her lowest ebb when a friend offers help. Retrained as an engineer, Hannah secures a job at the same Antarctic station to search for her father and stumbles headfirst into a conspiracy that threatens everything she's ever believed.

Birks added: "Antarctica takes no prisoners, and I'm excited to share our adventure with the readers. Willi and I have created something exceptional; an incredible experience full of unique twists and turns to keep everyone guessing right up until the end."

Since Antarctica explores the themes of loss, identity, and sacrifice, Roberts knew he had a lot of work ahead of him. "Because the story is science-fiction, emotional and mature, I had to visualize a reality where both the characters and readers can accept that another world exists, said Roberts. "Everything lined up and Simon's scripts inspired my art and my art, his scripts."

Explore a mysterious new world that Birks and Roberts created and unlock the secret of Antarctica.