Aphmau Creates A Graphic Novel For Her 23.7 Million YouTube Followers

Aphmau writes a graphic novel for her 23.7 million YouTube followers drawn by Michela Cacciatore published by HarperCollins’ HarperPop

Article Summary Aphmau releases her first graphic novel, "Searching for Home," inspired by her Minecraft adventures.

The book is illustrated by Michela Cacciatore and published by HarperCollins’ HarperPop imprint in June 2025.

Aphmau stars as a younger version of herself, navigating a magical new school with familiar characters.

Jessica Bravura, aka Aphmau, leads a top gaming YouTube channel with 23.7M+ subscribers and 25.7B+ views.

The most popular female gamer on YouTube, Aphmau, also known as Jessica Bravura, best known for her Minecraft-related videos. has written a new graphic novel drawn by Michela Cacciatore, Aphmau: Searching for Home. And it will be published by HarperCollins's HarperPop imprint, for June seventeenth. It features her character of Aphmau, in a younger version than appears in her YouTube videos, going to a new school and meeting the characters from her world for the first time.

Aphmau: Searching for Home: A Graphic Novel Hardcover – June 17, 2025

by Aphmau, Michela Cacciatore

Be careful what you wish for! Jump into Aphmau: Searching for Home, the Minecraft-inspired, brand-new graphic novel from the #1 female gamer on YouTube, Aphmau! Aphmau is the new girl in town, and after a rough first day at school—thanks, Stacy—she's not sure anyone will come to her birthday party. Thankfully, the super cute and mysterious Aaron comes through and brings the party with him. But after Stacy sprinkles the cake with magic, Aphmau's birthday wishes don't only come true, they come to life! Soon Aphmau and her friends find that the world has become just like Aphmau's video games! Will they be able to turn everything back to normal? Or will Stacy's evil plan reign supreme? Blow out the candles and put on your headsets in the action-packed, FIRST-EVER graphic novel adventure from beloved social media sensation Aphmau, with over 22 MILLION subscribers and over 23 BILLION views!

Well it's now at over 23.7 million subscribers and 25.7 billion views. Jessica Bravura primarily publishes family-friendly role-playing and story-telling content, with some of her videos being part of long-running series. She started creating Minecraft content for YouTube in 2012. In July 2019, Bravura created a production company for her videos, Catface, based in Austin, Texas, that also manages Bravura's merchandise line, MeeMeows, which manufactures plush toys of her Minecraft avatar, as well as clothing and accessories. Here's a previerw of the upcoming comic book.

