Archie Comics Publish Jinx's Grim Fairy Tales in August 2022 Solicits

Archie Comics is publishing a new Riverdale horror anthology, about the tales that Jinx tells to those she babysits for, from Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley, Craig Cermak, and Eva Cabrera . As well as collecting their webtoon series Big Ethel Energy, in the Archie Comics August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

CHILLING ADV JINXS GRIM FAIRY TALES CVR A MALHOTRA

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221278

(W) Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Evan Stanley (A) Craig Cermak, Eva Cabrera (CA) Vic Malhotra

Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale's go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story-usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean, serious lessons will she teach her wards?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CHILLING ADV JINXS GRIM FAIRY TALES CVR B FRANCAVILLA00121

BIG ETHEL ENERGY TP VOL 01

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221280

(W) Kheryl Brown-Ahmed (A / CA) Siobhan Keenan

She used to be the laughingstock of Riverdale. Now she's a successful New York journalist with a DGAF attitude. After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel Muggs couldn't get away from her hometown-and onto her chosen career path-fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can't wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is… maybe they've all changed, too. Archie Comics is proud to present this first volume of the hit WEBTOON series Big Ethel Energy, collecting season 1, episodes 1-13.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 17.99

ARCHIE & FRIENDS THRILLS AND CHILLS #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221281

(W) Various, J. Torres (A) VARIOUS, Rex Lindsey (CA) Dan Parent

A BRAND NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales thrill rides, exciting adventures, and odd occurrences! In "Return to Mirrordale," a house of mirrors on the Riverdale boardwalk piques everyone's interest. When no one listens to Archie's advice to avoid this familiar haunt, Betty, Veronica, and Reggie all go in to encounter obnoxious and opposite versions of themselves! Will they be able to escape as themselves, or will their bizarro mirror-world versions take over?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SABRINA 60 MAGICAL STORIES TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221282

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan DeCarlo

Celebrate 60 years of Sabrina the Teenage Witch with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of magical and mischievous stories! Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories collects over 500 pages of classic and beloved comic book stories-the best from each of the six spell-binding decades of Sabrina's history. The must-have collector's item also features special behind-the-scenes and fan-centric anecdotes that shed light on each decade and iteration of Sabrina. This spellbinding tome is the perfect companion to 2021's fan-favorite Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories collection!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ACCLAIM TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221283

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Pat & Tim Kennedy

Get ready to jump for joy, we've got 1,000 more pages of Archie comics fun! That's right… ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ACCLAIM has arrived!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 15.99

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #16 2000S

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221284

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

We travel back to the start of the Millennium with this digest spotlighting the best of the 2000s, beginning with a BRAND NEW STORY! In "Movie Melee," Archie and the gang are spending the summer at his family's rental lake house. They're having a grand old time having fun in the sun, camping, and watching movies in the cabin at night, where Archie discovers the newest technology: "NETFILMS" a service where DVDs are delivered to him several times a week! But when Archie keeps receiving mail from them once the summer ends, he's starting to wonder if something's glitchy about this new service!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 8.99

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #332

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221285

(W) Various, Bill Golliher, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Bill Galvan (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Trev and Archie are getting into parkour but it seems like a lot of effort to Jughead for not much of a return. Will he jump into this new trend or let it fly past him?

Then, in "What a Twyst!" Trula Twyst is always trying to understand the male psyche, especially Jughead's! Learning the power of hypnotism, she tries to hypnotize Jughead into opening up about his real feelings for her!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 8.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221286

(W) Tania Del Rio, Tom DeFalco, VARIOUS (A) Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz (CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES!!! First, in "Sunny with a Chance of Rescue," Betty and Veronica meet up for their favorite summer activity, scoping out the annual lifeguard trials on the beach and checking out the cute guys training to become lifeguards for the season! This year, they get a mischievous idea… why not take some action instead of just spectating like they always do? Will they catch the eye of a cute lifeguard, or end up in deep water?

Then, in "Mall Madness," Pepper and Josie are shopping for new bathing suits in a local mall. All is going relatively well (better for Josie than Pepper) until Melody shows up. As soon as the local boys hear that Melody is trying on bathing suits, the store and mall are soon overwhelmed by thousands of teenage boys!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 8.99

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #122

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221287

(W) Francis Bonnet, Craig Boldman (A) Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey (A / CA) Various

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "LODGEstacle Course," Mr. Lodge is sponsoring the Riverdale Summer Obstacle Course Race. When Archie promises to take Veronica on a date if he wins, Mr. Lodge does everything he can to make sure Archie loses!

Then, in "The Different Drummer," Archie finds Trula Twyst, of all people, playing drums with a band in a local club! Even more, Trula is playing the kit in Jughead's own distinctive style! Archie knows that Trula often uses her considerable brains and talents to try to get under Jughead's skin, so now it's up to him to stop her from encountering Jughead. Will Trula finally allow Jughead to march to the beat of his own drum?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 8.99

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221288

(W) Ron Robbins, Tom DeFalco (A) Jeff Shultz (CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in "Wooden it Be Nice," while the gang is at the annual Riverdale Fall Carnival, a loud noise transforms Betty into a wooden puppet, hoping to become a real girl! Will her wish be granted in this fun take on the classic Pinocchio story?

Then, in "Only the Strong Survive," Pepper decides to help Melody become more self-reliant by taking her on a camping trip. Pepper's plan is to have Melody take copious notes on how to set up a camping site and survive off the land. Melody proves to be inept at everything… except attracting teenage boys!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 8.99

