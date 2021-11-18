Archie Comics Love & Heartbreak Solicitations For February 2022

Archie Comics has their February 2022 solicits and solicitations and well away from any of that Riverdale TV madness…

ARCHIE: LOVE & HEARTBREAK SPECIAL ONE-SHOT

AN ALL-NEW ROMANCE ANTHOLOGY PERFECT FOR FANS OF ARCHIE'S MODERN COMIC SERIES! Join Archie and his friends on a date night at the Riverdale carnival! First up, Betty wants to know: If Jughead was interested in dating, what would the perfect date look like? Jughead shares his POV on love while Archie and Veronica's relationship is on the rocks! Can Kevin Keller help Archie save his romance? Maybe not, since Kevin's caught up in his own romantic dilemma, and is worried about being in over his head on his own date! Who will end up together? What relationships are on the verge of collapse? Who will find true love? *Retailer orders for all covers placed by FOC date will be 100% returnable (no minimum)*



Script: Thomas Pitilli, Stephanie Cooke, Sina Grace

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Lisa Sterle, Iolanda Zanfardino, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Thomas Pitilli

CVR B Variant: Paulina Ganucheau

On Sale Date: 2/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #327

BRAND NEW STORY: "Snow Excuse" Archie brings his car to school for some "free" repairs, courtesy of Riverdale High shop class. Unfortunately, prankster extraordinaire Reggie is in his shop class, and he gets a few of their classmates to pull an over-the-top seasonal prank: namely, turning Archie's car into a snowmobile! What will happen to Archie's beloved Ol' Betsy next? And when it starts to snow, will Reggie's practical joke actually be practical?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosrio "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 2/9

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.



ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS GLORY (TR)

The Archie 1000 Page Comics series returns in all its glory with another volume collecting 1000 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-909-5

$14 .99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½"

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/23



ARCHIE'S VALENTINES SPECTACULAR #1

BRAND NEW STORY: "A Not-So-Sweet Romance" Archie's been awful quiet about his last girlfriend, who was also an inspiring musician. So quiet, no one even knew he had one! That is, until her song hits the charts. Everyone is obsessed with it—especially Betty and Veronica. But neither of them know that Taylor Sweet's pop breakup anthem is about Archie! And he's going to try his hardest to not let them find out, no matter what it takes!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/2

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #301

BRAND NEW STORY: "Snowbound!" Betty and Veronica take Jughead's little sister Jellybean sledding—but when Jellybean's snow tube runs amok, all three of them end up lost… and without their cell phones! The girls are cold, lost and distraught… will they ever be found?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/16

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #117

BRAND NEW STORY: "My Pal PUREHEART!" Pureheart the Powerful might not be the most agile or graceful superhero… but he always beats the bad guys in the end (he also looks A LOT like mild-mannered teen heartthrob Archie Andrews). Though there's really only one person who notices Archie's super alter-ego… and it's not actually a person at all! Could Pureheart be in need of a super-sidekick? And if so, is he open to the four-legged kind?

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/23

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #12

BRAND NEW STORY: "Breaking the Ice!" When a cute new skating instructor takes a job at the local rink, Veronica quickly signs up for lessons pretending she doesn't know the first thing about skating. Betty, on the other hand thinks this is a ridiculous approach and sets out to win the instructor's attention by being his equal. Which one will figure eight their way into his heart?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/2

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.