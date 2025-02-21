Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: archie, killing joke

Archie Does The Killing Joke in Archie Comics May 2025 Solicits

Archie Does The Killing Joke in Archie Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Archie Comics' May 2025 includes a darker superhero series finale with Archie as Mr. Justice.

Betty & Veronica vs. Medusa Doom in Spy Girls adventures, with brand new action-packed stories.

Celebrate World of Archie Digest's 150th issue with magic, music, and surprises at Pop Tate's.

Jughead shines in Milestones Digest with heroic tales and delicious hamburgers.

The new darker superhero take on Archie Comics with Mister Justice leads Archie Comcis' May 2025 solicits and solicitations, with a very familiar cover indeed…

ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #4 (OF 4) CVR A REIKO MURAKAMI

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250765

MAR250766 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #4 (OF 4) CVR B WILFREDO TORRES

MAR250767 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #4 (OF 4) CVR C MATT TALBOT

(W) Blake Howard (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Reiko Murakami

BRAND NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! This is it-the heart-wrenching conclusion to the epic four-part series is here. We finally get the perspective of Archie's lifelong friend-turned-enemy Reggie Mantle. What went wrong that sent these two young men on such different paths? And can the power of jealousy, resentment, and fear be the most destructive of all?

In Shops: May 21, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER SPY GIRLS OS CVR A LOVALLO

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250768

(W) Tania Del Rio (A) Holly G (CA) Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

Now packed with 30 PAGES of story content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! INTRODUCING: MEDUSA DOOM, MAD DR. DOOM'S teenage daughter! Medusa Doom has come from far away to bully the residents of Riverdale and only Agents B and V have what it takes to stop her!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER SPY GIRLS OS CVR B

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250769

(W) Tania Del Rio (A) Holly G (CA) Vincent Lovallo

Now packed with 30 PAGES of story content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! INTRODUCING: MEDUSA DOOM, MAD DR. DOOM'S teenage daughter! Medusa Doom has come from far away to bully the residents of Riverdale and only Agents B and V have what it takes to stop her!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #150

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250770

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Vincent Lovallo (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! It's the 150th ISSUE of World of Archie Digest, and that's cause for a CELEBRATION! Luckily, there's a big bash about to happen at Pop Tate's to mark the occasion, complete with magic by Kardak the Mystic and a performance by the world's biggest pop star TARA SWIFT! But is it really her, or just one of Kardak's illusions?

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #29 JUGHEADS SUPERHERO SPECIA

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250771

(W) Craig Boldman, Angelo Decesare, Frank Doyle (A) Pat & Tim Kennedy, Samm Schwartz, Dan Parent (A / CA) Rex Lindsey

It's a bird… it's a plane… it's a… hamburger-wielding hero and his fluffy white sidekick! Jump into all the action with this special MILESTONES digest spotlighting Jughead's most heroic deeds and favorite caped crusaders!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #39

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250772

(W) Various, Dan Parent, George Gladir (A) Various, Dan DeCarlo, Pat Kennedy (A / CA) Dan Parent

Kick summer off with this sunshine-filled issue of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest,

In Shops: May 21, 2025

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #361

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR250773

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Even mystics like Kardak need a little R&R, but a frisbee accident at Riverdale Beach has spun his powers of hypnotism all out of whack! Can Archie and the gang help, or will they be powerless to his magic?

In Shops: May 28, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!