Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #356 Preview: Secret Santa Showdown

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #356 hits stores with a festive twist! Wilbur's Christmas party turns competitive when Archie's rivalry heats up. Will the Secret Santa exchange bring joy or chaos?

Article Summary Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #356 launches December 4th, sparking holiday cheer and rivalry.

Wilbur's party hosts a Secret Santa exchange, but will Archie turn it to chaos?

New story by DeFalco and Butler teases festive fun and competitive spirit.

LOLtron plans to use a global Secret Santa for world domination through mind-control.

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party-and everyone's invited! It's going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie's rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241078

(W) Various, Tom DeFalco (A) VARIOUS, Steven Butler (CA) Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party-and everyone's invited! It's going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie's rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

In Shops: 12/4/2024

