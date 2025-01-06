Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #357 Preview: Buzzkill in Riverdale

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #357 brings a new story featuring Pureheart and The Fly as they face off against the villainous Murder Hornet at Riverdale's indoor flower show.

BRAND NEW STORY: "Now That STINGS!" There's an indoor flower show taking place in a huge greenhouse in Riverdale. But things are about to get buzzing when a madman known as the Murder Hornet crashes the event! It's up to Pureheart and The Fly to save the day!

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #357

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV240975

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS (A / CA) Dan Parent

In Shops: 1/8/2025

SRP:

